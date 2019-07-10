WC ANC: Deploying the army won’t solve gang violence

ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore said the army was not the solution to curbing crime.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said the provincial government had run out of ideas on how to tackle crime.

* SANDF deployment to gang-hit CT areas could escalate violence

His comments came after Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called for the army to manage a state of emergency in the province.

However, Dugmore said deploying the SANDF was not the answer.

“Our communities need active support, like more visible policing. We need a stronger presence of the Anti-Gang Unit and special task teams in all affected communities. The call by MEC Fritz is misguided.”

