WC ANC: Deploying the army won’t solve gang violence
ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore said the army was not the solution to curbing crime.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said the provincial government had run out of ideas on how to tackle crime.
ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore said the army was not the solution to curbing crime.
* SANDF deployment to gang-hit CT areas could escalate violence
His comments came after Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called for the army to manage a state of emergency in the province.
However, Dugmore said deploying the SANDF was not the answer.
“Our communities need active support, like more visible policing. We need a stronger presence of the Anti-Gang Unit and special task teams in all affected communities. The call by MEC Fritz is misguided.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Rugby legend James Small dies
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
AfriForum: Zindzi Mandela must be held to account for 'racist' comments
-
Struggling ArcelorMittal SA to cut more than 2,000 jobs
-
5 buildings destroyed after gas tanker explosion in Worcester
-
Veteran SA actress Nomhle Nkonyeni dies at 77
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.