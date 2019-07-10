WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Mandla 'Afronaut' Maseko

SAHRC takes Adam Catzavelos racism case to Equality Court
The aspiring astronaut died in a motorcycle accident at the weekend.
PRETORIA - A memorial service is being held for aspiring astronaut Mandla Maseko.
Maseko died in a motorcycle accident at the weekend.
The 30-year-old was a candidate officer in the South African Air Force and a public speaker. In 2013, he beat off millions of entrants and won a spot at the Axe Apollo Space Academy in the US, along with 22 other people.
WATCH: Memorial service for Mandla 'Afronaut' Maseko
