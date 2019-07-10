WATCH LIVE: Dan Matjila in PIC Inquiry hot seat for third day

Matjila is shedding light on affairs at the corporation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila is giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into the corporation for a third day.

Matjila is shedding light on affairs at the corporation.

His testimony has been widely anticipated as he was CEO of the PIC for almost four years.

WATCH: Dan Matjila in PIC Inquiry hot seat for third day