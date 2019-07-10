View all in Latest
Veteran SA actress Nomhle Nkonyeni dies at 77

The 77-year-old actress received the Order of Ikhamanga in silver this year from president Cyril Ramaphosa for her contribution to the arts.

Nomhle Nkonyeni. Picture: @PresidentyZA/Twitter
Nomhle Nkonyeni. Picture: @PresidentyZA/Twitter
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran South African actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died.

The 77-year-old actress received the Order of Ikhamanga in silver this year from President Cyril Ramaphosa for her contribution to the arts.

Nkonyeni has had several roles on television including scandal on eTV and DSTV's Igazi.

According to reports, Nkonyeni died in the early hours of Wedensday morning after being admitted to hospital.

