Two people hurt following Worcester gas tanker explosion

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been injured following a gas tanker explosion in the Worcester industrial area.

The early morning explosion rocked the Worcester town centre and surrounding areas.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring: "Assessments show that both patients had minor to moderate injuries, but they've been treated then transported to Medicare Worcester for further treatment."

Firefighters and engineers are currently busy with mop-up operations.

It is believed the gas tanker was involved in an accident and caught fire shortly after 6am this morning.

Breede River Valley fire chief Theo Botha says the fire is under control.

"At the moment we're still busy damping down the surrounding building fires. We're also busy restoring the water supply, there's a water main that burst, and also electricity supply to the area."