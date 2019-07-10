Tourism safety strategy for SA at ‘advanced stage’
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said as they anticipated an increase in foreign tourist arrivals, government remained aware of concerns around safety and security.
CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has revealed her department's plans to increase the number of tourists to South Africa.
In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address outlined an ambitious target of more than doubling international arrivals to 21 million by 2030.
Kubayi-Ngubane said in order to achieve the international arrival target, the growth rate of international arrivals needed to increase to over 4% in the short term and be consistently above 6% until 2030.
In 2018, South Africa received 7.8 million visitors from within the African continent, which represented the largest percentage of international arrivals.
The minister said domestic tourism remained under strain and its potential must be fully exploited.
“In the next few weeks, we will be aggressive in our strategy and we will work with provinces to ensure that South Africans travel within their own country.”
“We’re at an advanced stage of developing a tourism safety strategy. We’re working with SAPS, local government and members within the sector.”
