Tensions rise between KZN ANCYL, ANCWL over eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede

The ANCYL don’t want corruption accused Zandile Gumede to resume her duties as eThekwini mayor but the women’s organisation said it would fight for her to be at work, with some members threatening to bring Durban to a standstill if that’s not the case.

JOHANNESBURG – As the African National Congress (ANC) decides whether to allow eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to return to work on Wednesday, the party’s structures are divided on whether she must be allowed to set foot in the metro offices.

The party forced Gumede to take 30 days leave after she was charged with fraud and corruption related to the awarding of a tender worth over R200-million.

She has since been released on R50,000 bail. The forced leave lapsed yesterday.

The ANCYL and the ANCWL in eThekwini are at each other’s throats and the tensions are not new.

The ANCYL’s Thinta Cibane said: “We as the youth league, we’ve made our view very clear that we wish for her not to return. We’re of the view that the ANC in the province will act in the best interests of the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal.”

When asked if they would allow Gumede to return to work this morning, the ANC said it was still deciding and would announce her fate on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has threatened to take legal action if the mayor arrives for work this morning.