Tender for chemical toilets above board, says Masina

GERMISTON - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said a tender for chemical toilets was above board.

Masina was on Wednesday responding to an amaBhungane investigation.

It reported how the city spent R1.1 billion to install toilets in a number of informal settlements, with tenders awarded to politically connected individuals who delivered shoddy work.

The mayor has disputed all the allegations contained in the amaBhungane report.

The article suggested how the project was a get-rich-quick scheme for underperforming contractors.

However, Masina said this was false.

“Even though I was not involved as I was not here at the time, there was no wrongdoing that was found in the system.”

Masina further disputed claims of the amount spent on the three-year project and called on those with evidence to come forward.