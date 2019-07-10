Surfer survives shark attack in Port Alfred

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.

CAPE TOWN - A surfer has survived a shark attack in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The incident happened at East Beach and the man was transported to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon said the beach had been closed until further notice.

“The shark bit the surfer on the leg. It appeared to be a juvenile white shark. We urge caution to bathers in the Port Alfred area.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)