Sundowns sign Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso

The 27-year-old has played his football in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Peru as well as Venezuela in South America.

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns has announced it has agreed on terms with Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso on a five-year deal at Chloorkop.

Masandawana! Let's welcome our latest signing Mauricio Affonso to the yellow nation!👆💛#Sundowns #WelcomeAffonso pic.twitter.com/lqLiWFNdvt — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 10, 2019

The 27-year-old has played his football in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Peru as well as Venezuela in South America.

Prior to him joining Sundowns - Affonso was playing for Alianza Lima club – the oldest side in the Peruvian First Division.

Affonso joined fellow countryman Gaston Sirino, who arrived in South Africa in January last year.

He has managed a career total of 34 goals in 117 games and would want to add to that tally as he made a fresh start with the Pretoria side.