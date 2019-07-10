View all in Latest
Sundowns sign Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso

The 27-year-old has played his football in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Peru as well as Venezuela in South America.

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on 10 July 2019 it had agreed on terms with Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso - signing a five-year deal at Chloorkop. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter .
Mamelodi Sundowns announced on 10 July 2019 it had agreed on terms with Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso - signing a five-year deal at Chloorkop. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter .
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns has announced it has agreed on terms with Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso on a five-year deal at Chloorkop.

The 27-year-old has played his football in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Peru as well as Venezuela in South America.

Prior to him joining Sundowns - Affonso was playing for Alianza Lima club – the oldest side in the Peruvian First Division.

Affonso joined fellow countryman Gaston Sirino, who arrived in South Africa in January last year.

He has managed a career total of 34 goals in 117 games and would want to add to that tally as he made a fresh start with the Pretoria side.

