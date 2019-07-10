Sundowns sign Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso
The 27-year-old has played his football in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Peru as well as Venezuela in South America.
CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns has announced it has agreed on terms with Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso on a five-year deal at Chloorkop.
Masandawana! Let's welcome our latest signing Mauricio Affonso to the yellow nation!👆💛#Sundowns #WelcomeAffonso pic.twitter.com/lqLiWFNdvt— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 10, 2019
The 27-year-old has played his football in Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Peru as well as Venezuela in South America.
Prior to him joining Sundowns - Affonso was playing for Alianza Lima club – the oldest side in the Peruvian First Division.
Affonso joined fellow countryman Gaston Sirino, who arrived in South Africa in January last year.
He has managed a career total of 34 goals in 117 games and would want to add to that tally as he made a fresh start with the Pretoria side.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.