Sisulu wants her dept to be first to benefit from land expropriation law

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that her department would want first dibs on expropriated land once the legislation comes into effect.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that her department would want first dibs on expropriated land once the legislation comes into effect.

Sisulu has welcomed a draft legislation on the expropriation of land already having been published and said they hope the process could be fast-tracked.

She added her department would want to be first to benefit from it to build housing.

"I cannot see that there is any greater public interest than that that we represent in Human Settlements. It should be therefore possible for us to be the first to benefit from this legislation."

She addressed MPs on Tuesday while tabling her department's budget vote.

Sisulu said they would also be working to prevent land invasions.

"We're taking advantage of the fourth industrial revolution. We will, for instance, be sure to embrace satellite technology to ensure that we have real-time information on the ground. This will be designed for purpose which will use to measure the quality of work of the projects we are dealing with. It will also help us to be able to see where land is invaded and act decisively and on time."