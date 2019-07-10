View all in Latest
SAHRC takes Adam Catzavelos racism case to Equality Court

Adam Catzavelos's crimen injuria case was briefly heard in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where it was postponed to August.

Adam Catzavelos appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019. Picture: EWN
Adam Catzavelos appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019. Picture: EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission on Wednesday announced it would take Adam Catzavelos’ case to the Equality Court.

His crimen injuria case was briefly heard in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where it was postponed to August.

A video of the businessman using the K-word while on holiday in Greece went viral last year, prompting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to lay a criminal complaint.

The SAHRC said it wanted appropriate redress for human rights violations.

The commission’s Buang Jones said the fact Catzavelos was in Greece was not an issue.

Jones said they had received an answering affidavit from the businessman’s lawyers.

The matter is expected to be heard in the Equality Court on 5 August, while the date for his appearance at a Greek court was not known.

