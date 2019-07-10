SAHRC takes Adam Catzavelos racism case to Equality Court
Adam Catzavelos's crimen injuria case was briefly heard in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where it was postponed to August.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission on Wednesday announced it would take Adam Catzavelos’ case to the Equality Court.
His crimen injuria case was briefly heard in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where it was postponed to August.
A video of the businessman using the K-word while on holiday in Greece went viral last year, prompting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to lay a criminal complaint.
The SAHRC said it wanted appropriate redress for human rights violations.
The commission’s Buang Jones said the fact Catzavelos was in Greece was not an issue.
Jones said they had received an answering affidavit from the businessman’s lawyers.
The matter is expected to be heard in the Equality Court on 5 August, while the date for his appearance at a Greek court was not known.
Popular in Local
-
Koloane: I wanted to impress India's High Commissioner with Gupta landing
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Gas tanker explosion rattles Worcester
-
Veteran SA actress Nomhle Nkonyeni dies at 77
-
AfriForum: Zindzi Mandela must be held to account for 'racist' comments
-
Sisulu wants her dept to be first to benefit from land expropriation law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.