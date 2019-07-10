SAHRC: Adam Catzavelos wants to settle hate speech case out of court
Businessman Adam Catzavelos faced three separate matters relating to his racist remarks including in the Equality Court and in Greece.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Wednesday Adam Catzavelos indicated his intentions to settle his hate speech case out of court.
Catzavelos faced three separate matters relating to his racist remarks including in the Equality Court and in Greece.
A video of the businessman using the K-word while on holiday in the European country went viral last year prompting the Economic Freedom Fighters to lay a criminal complaint.
His crimen injuria case was postponed to August in the Randburg Magistrates Court.
The SAHRC’s spokesperson Buang Jones said Catzavelos admitted that his conduct amounted to hate speech.
"Other issues are common course, but we have agreed that this video was disseminated and he does acknowledge that it is discriminatory, and the utterances amount to hate speech," Jones said.
Jones, however, said Catzavelos wanted to settle the matter out of court despite not having the required settlement fee.
"Catzavelos asserts that he does not have money and he is experiencing financial challenges, but this is not corroborated by any form of truth."
The commission said the minimum amount for hate speech cases was R200,000 and said it would not accept anything less.
Popular in Local
-
Rugby legend James Small dies
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
5 buildings destroyed after gas tanker explosion in Worcester
-
AfriForum: Zindzi Mandela must be held to account for 'racist' comments
-
Struggling ArcelorMittal SA to cut more than 2,000 jobs
-
Veteran SA actress Nomhle Nkonyeni dies at 77
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.