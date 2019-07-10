View all in Latest
SAHRC: Adam Catzavelos wants to settle hate speech case out of court

Businessman Adam Catzavelos faced three separate matters relating to his racist remarks including in the Equality Court and in Greece.

FILE: Adam Catzavelos leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court after his first appearance on 28 May 2019. Catzavelos is being charged with crimen injuria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Wednesday Adam Catzavelos indicated his intentions to settle his hate speech case out of court.

Catzavelos faced three separate matters relating to his racist remarks including in the Equality Court and in Greece.

A video of the businessman using the K-word while on holiday in the European country went viral last year prompting the Economic Freedom Fighters to lay a criminal complaint.

His crimen injuria case was postponed to August in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The SAHRC’s spokesperson Buang Jones said Catzavelos admitted that his conduct amounted to hate speech.

"Other issues are common course, but we have agreed that this video was disseminated and he does acknowledge that it is discriminatory, and the utterances amount to hate speech," Jones said.

Jones, however, said Catzavelos wanted to settle the matter out of court despite not having the required settlement fee.

"Catzavelos asserts that he does not have money and he is experiencing financial challenges, but this is not corroborated by any form of truth."

The commission said the minimum amount for hate speech cases was R200,000 and said it would not accept anything less.

