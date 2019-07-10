Public Protector Mkhwebane to present budget to Justice committee

Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be appearing before the same committee that has been tasked to consider a Democratic Alliance (DA) request that an inquiry be held into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is due to appear before Parliament’s Justice committee on Wednesday to present her office’s budget and performance plan for the year ahead.

Mkhwebane will be appearing before the same committee that has been tasked to consider a Democratic Alliance (DA) request that an inquiry be held into her fitness to hold office.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise referred the opposition party’s request to the committee last month.

It will be Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s first appearance before the newly constituted justice committee. The hearing is about her budget and annual performance plan – but she’s likely to also face some tough questions from MPs.

Mkhwebane is investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly misleading Parliament over the R500,000 donation received from Bosasa’s Gavin Watson for his party campaign to become president of the African National Congress.

Mkhwebane’s also made damaging findings against Pravin Gordhan – including that he knew about an intelligence-gathering unit while still South African Revenue Service commissioner and lied to Parliament about having met the Guptas, the family at the epicenter of state capture allegations.

Mkhwebane has complained about coming under attack from high-placed ANC and tripartite alliance members. Whether she’ll enjoy protection at today’s meeting remains to be seen.