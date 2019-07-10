PowerBall results: Tuesday 9 July 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball numbers. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 9 July 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 9, 12, 28, 44, 49 PB: 13

PowerBall Plus results: 2, 10, 22, 36, 38 PB: 19

