Orlando Pirates sign Austin Muwowo
Austin Kaunda Muwowo was on loan at Forest Rangers last season where he went on to become one of the top performers in the Zambian Premier League.
CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates have announced that it has reached an agreement with Zambian outfit Nkana FC for the services of winger Austin Kaunda Muwowo.
Muwowo was on loan at Forest Rangers last season where he went on to become one of the top performers in the Zambian Premier League.
He scored 10 goals and eight assists for the side managed by former Buccaneer Perry Mutapa.
In that season, Muwowo finished the season as the league's joint-top goalscorer with his Rangers teammate Zikiru Adams and Napsa Stars striker Laudit Mavugo.
Pirates have also announced that defender Gladwin Shitolo has agreed on terms to join Golden Arrows on a season-long loan.
☠ @orlandopirates Sign Muwowo— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 10, 2019
🖥 https://t.co/HupQJW9CvQ
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/1OeFR3YeFU
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.