Orlando Pirates sign Austin Muwowo

CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates have announced that it has reached an agreement with Zambian outfit Nkana FC for the services of winger Austin Kaunda Muwowo.

Muwowo was on loan at Forest Rangers last season where he went on to become one of the top performers in the Zambian Premier League.

He scored 10 goals and eight assists for the side managed by former Buccaneer Perry Mutapa.

In that season, Muwowo finished the season as the league's joint-top goalscorer with his Rangers teammate Zikiru Adams and Napsa Stars striker Laudit Mavugo.

Pirates have also announced that defender Gladwin Shitolo has agreed on terms to join Golden Arrows on a season-long loan.