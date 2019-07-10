Nxesi: Govt must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi delivered his budget vote speech on Wednesday morning in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG – Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the government must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs and skills.

The minister said that 10 specialised employment youth centres would be established over the next two years.

"As the department, we provide coordination and seek to collaborate and align our efforts with the other departments and agencies, both to create jobs and to ensure that our people get skills required in the marketplace."