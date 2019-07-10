View all in Latest
Go

Nxesi: Govt must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi delivered his budget vote speech on Wednesday morning in Parliament.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi delivers his department's budget vote before MPs in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @deptoflabour/Twitter
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi delivers his department's budget vote before MPs in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @deptoflabour/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the government must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs and skills.

Nxesi delivered his budget vote speech on Wednesday morning in Parliament.

The minister said that 10 specialised employment youth centres would be established over the next two years.

"As the department, we provide coordination and seek to collaborate and align our efforts with the other departments and agencies, both to create jobs and to ensure that our people get skills required in the marketplace."

Timeline

