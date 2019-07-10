NPA's investigative directorate to announce first cases by end of July
Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi said the first cases would be carefully chosen, with one of the criteria being the impact they would have.
CAPE TOWN - The new investigative directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to announce its first batch of cases by the end of this month.
The cases the directorate decides to investigate are likely to be carefully chosen for maximum impact.
This emerged from a briefing of Parliament’s justice committee on Tuesday by National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi and Hermione Cronje, who heads the new directorate.
It was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to act on allegations aired at the state capture commission of inquiry and other inquiries into corruption and maladministration.
With around R38 million from the Justice Department to get its wheels rolling, the Investigative Directorate is expected to put rubber on the tar by the end of this month, when it will say just which cases it’s decided to move on first.
Directorate head Hermione Cronje was blunt about the directorate’s mandate.
"We are never going to be able to prosecute everyone who participated in the compromise or state capture of our state institutions – it’s just not possible.”
She spelt out what the directorate is meant to do: “What the ID is, is a short-term, crisis operational intervention, to address a very specific problem – compromise and capture of state institutions.”
