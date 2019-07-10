NPA won't prosecute De Lille over house upgrades, bribery claims
The criminal complaints stem from Patricia de Lille’s time as the City’s mayor during her protracted battle with her former party, the Democratic Alliance.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape has on Wednesday announced that it would not prosecute former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille over two criminal complaints related to renovations to her home and an allegation that she attempted to solicit a bribe.
The matter was referred by the Hawks to the NPA’s Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), which found that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution against the now Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, which stemmed from her time as the City’s mayor during her protracted battle with her former party, the Democratic Alliance.
“After carefully considering all the evidence gathered in the matter and the SCCU’s recommendations, the DPP [Hawks] agreed that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution and accordingly declined to prosecute any person in connection with the two cases,” said the NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila in a statement.
The SCCU found that evidence related to the renovations for security purposes at De Lille’s house did not support the allegation that the upgrades were irregular.
“There is also no evidence that Ms De Lille played any part in the renovations procurement process,” the statement stated.
On the allegation that De Lille had attempted to solicit a bribe some years ago from an unsuccessful potential supplier to the city, the SCCU found that there was no reasonable prospect that the NPA would succeed in proving the allegation due to evidence contradicting the complaint and the absence of corroboration.
