No further Ebola cases in Uganda after June deaths - DR Congo
In an update on the epidemic in eastern DRC, the health ministry said its Ugandan counterparts had confirmed there had been no further infections.
KINSHASA - Uganda says there have been no further cases of Ebola on its territory resulting from the deaths of two Ugandans who had travelled to DR Congo, the Congolese authorities said Wednesday.
In an update on the epidemic in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the health ministry said its Ugandan counterparts had confirmed there had been no further infections.
"The health ministry of the Republic of Uganda has announced that all contacts with the index case completed their obligatory 21-day monitoring period without developing signs of the disease," it said.
The "index case" was a five-year-old Ugandan boy who was the first of the two to die, followed by his grandmother.
His family had travelled to DRC where they had buried an Ebola-stricken relative.
They were then placed in an isolation ward in the DRC but fled and returned to Uganda across the porous border, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
A total of 1,641 deaths have been recorded in DRC's North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri provinces since 1 August, according to the latest toll.
The epidemic is the worst outbreak of Ebola on record after more than 11,300 were killed Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone between 2014-2016.
Popular in Africa
-
Morocco revises 2019 growth forecast down to 2.7%
-
SA soldiers return from the front lines
-
UN hails Africa free trade area as 'bridge to peace'
-
Nobel winner Mukwege urges ICC to keep up DRC probes after warlord conviction
-
Half your salary on a pizza? Why Zimbabweans are terrified of these prices
-
Lesotho PM Tom Thabane dismisses announcement of ABC suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.