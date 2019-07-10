No clarity on future of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede
Zandile Gumede was arrested in May on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender.
JOHANNESBURG - There appears to be general confusion within the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal regarding the future of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.
Gumede was arrested in May on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender.
She was subsequently granted bail of R50,000.
In May, the African National Congress placed her on 30 days of special leave to prepare for her case.
Earlier, provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the party would announce its decision by midday, but conflicting messages were being made by party officials.
Gumede's spokesperson has told Eyewitness News the embattled mayor would be back at her office on Thursday.
But media officers at the KZN provincial headquarters said provincial ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli would make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
However, ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala said the party's top five would finalise Gumede matter on Wednesday evening.
As matters stood, there was no clarity on Gumede’s future.
Popular in Politics
-
Tensions rise between KZN ANCYL, ANCWL over eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede
-
Nxesi: Govt must stick to labour market policies to improve access to jobs
-
Sisulu wants her dept to be first to benefit from land expropriation law
-
Public Protector Mkhwebane to present budget to Justice committee
-
Why Gordhan, Pillay are going after Mkhwebane in court
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Zodwa Wabantu, The Spear, and nudity as a political tool
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.