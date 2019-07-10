No clarity on future of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede

Zandile Gumede was arrested in May on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender.

JOHANNESBURG - There appears to be general confusion within the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal regarding the future of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.

She was subsequently granted bail of R50,000.

In May, the African National Congress placed her on 30 days of special leave to prepare for her case.

Earlier, provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the party would announce its decision by midday, but conflicting messages were being made by party officials.

Gumede's spokesperson has told Eyewitness News the embattled mayor would be back at her office on Thursday.

But media officers at the KZN provincial headquarters said provincial ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli would make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

However, ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala said the party's top five would finalise Gumede matter on Wednesday evening.

As matters stood, there was no clarity on Gumede’s future.