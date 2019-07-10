No arrests made after Hawks raid at George Municipality

The raid is related to alleged fraud and corruption in the appointment and filling of a vacant post.

CAPE TOWN - No one has yet been arrested following a raid at the George Municipality’s offices on Tuesday.

The Hawks also searched the homes of “people of interest,” although no names have been disclosed.

It wasn't the first time this has happened at the municipal offices. In April last year, the Hawks conducted a similar raid following allegations of irregularities in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders.

Hawks spokesperson captain Philani Nkwalase said: “It is also a separate and unrelated to the previous search and seizure conducted at the same municipality.”