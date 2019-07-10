Ndabeni-Abrahams: SABC to receive portion of R3.2bn govt guarantee
The SABC had applied for a R3.2 billion government guarantee which was turned down by Treasury.
CAPE TOWN - Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has announced some good news for the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC), saying relief should be forthcoming in the next few days.
The reassurance came on Wednesday as Ndabeni-Abrahams delivered her budget vote in Parliament.
She said the SABC’s financial woes were close to being finalised with planned meetings between Treasury and the Department of Communications.
“To this end, working with the National Treasury, we will in the next 10 days provide a portion of the interim relieve and the remaining balance within the next 45 days. However, this is subject to the SABC meeting all the set conditions and requirements,” she said.
This week the portfolio committee on communications recommended that Ndabeni-Abrahams should continue engaging with the SABC and Treasury to bring an end to the public broadcaster's financial situation.
Committee chairperson Hope Papo said the committee would continue to support the SABC because of its public mandate.
Ndabeni-Abrahams said the department would work with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to support the SABC’s turnaround effort, which also includes the appointment of a chief restructuring officer.
