Ndabeni-Abrahams given deadline to finalise SABC turnaround strategy
It emerged earlier this week that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni turned down the corporation’s application for the much-needed R3.2 billion government guarantee.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s portfolio committee on Communications wants Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to move with speed to resolve the liquidity crisis at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
It said that they expect a new turnaround strategy for the public broadcaster in two months’ time.
The SABC confirmed earlier this week that its financial situation was getting worse. But SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu was confident the turnaround strategy was solid.
“We’re quite confident... our management developed a quite robust strategic roadmap and turnaround strategy which had clearly outlined its plans.
“And for us, we believe that our turnaround strategy has worked for the organisation thus as we’ve been able to realise some big saves.”
The public broadcaster’s liquidity crisis was threatening workers’ wages and payments to service providers.
Parliament said that Ndabeni-Abrahams must continue talking with the SABC and Treasury to resolve the financial challenge.
It’s understood when Treasury declined the SABC’s application for the guarantee, it was because the department wasn’t happy with the broadcaster’s turnaround strategy.
The portfolio committee on Communications wants the minister to move with speed and ensure an enhanced turnaround strategy was finalised in two months’ time.
