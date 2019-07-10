Mthethwa joins South Africans in mourning Nonhle Nkonyeni’s death

The 77-year-old died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being admitted to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has joined South Africans in expressing condolences to the family of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni.

Earlier this year, Nkonyeni was among recipients of the order Ikhamanga which recognises South Africans who excel in the fields of arts and culture, among others.

Some of her screen credits include starring alongside Hilary Swank in Red Dust and Zulu opposite Orlando Bloom and Forest Whitaker.

Department spokesperson's Asanda Magaqa said: “Minister Nathi Mthethwa conveyed his deepest condolences while expressing profound sadness as he shared a very special relation with Umama, characterised by great respect and reverence.”

Spokesperson for the Nomhle Nkonyeni Foundation Phumelele Zonela said she was admitted to hospital on Friday.

“As you know she was 77 and that age comes with challenges.”

South Africans are mourning Nkonyeni’s death and have taken to social media to share tributes.

RIP to Gogo Nomhle Nkonyeni. What a great actress we had in her, what a legend 🙇🏽‍♂️😭💔🙏🏾... #RIPNomhleNkonyana pic.twitter.com/k1iPRdA3cm — Conversations with Jay (@ConvoswithJay) July 10, 2019

The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of the award-winning veteran, stage and screen actress, Mama Nomhle Nkonyeni. #RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/1jdNZlNIIi — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 10, 2019