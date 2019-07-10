Mthethwa heads to London to support Proteas at Netball World Cup

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa will engage with various stakeholders ahead of the 2019 Netball World Cup and partake in the official handover of the torch, symbolising South Africa receiving hosting rights for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa embarked on an official trip to Liverpool, England, for 2019 Netball World Cup.

The aim of Minister Mthethwa's visit is to support the Protea's Netball team as they take part in the Netball World Cup. The Proteas are ranked first in Africa and fifth in the world. The group will be representing the nation at this year's World Cup, which is taking place from 12 - 21 July 2019 in Liverpool.

Mthethwa will engage with various stakeholders ahead of the 2019 Netball World Cup and partake in the official handover of the torch, symbolising South Africa receiving hosting rights for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

"When the president of International Netball Federation, Molly Rhone, indicated the following when awarding South Africa the rights to host the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, I was elated, as ours is a country with a reputation of successfully hosting world events with great aplomb," said Mthethwa.

"We are aware that after the England Netball World Cup has been concluded, all eyes will shift to South Africa and teams will be descending on our country for their own inspections. All the teams travelling here must find us in a state of readiness and be left without doubt that as the next host country, we are indeed prepared. This, therefore, means the task of hosting this showcase of the best netball talent in the world, along with its legions of fans, which South Africa boasts millions of, must immediately commence. Whilst in Liverpool, I will be engaging all key netball stakeholders for this specific purpose."

The 16th edition of the Netball World Cup in 2023 will be held at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town. It will be the first time that the Netball World Cup will be held in Africa, as Netball South Africa's proposal was selected by the International Netball Federation ahead of another exceptional bid submitted by Netball New Zealand.

