Mandla ‘Afronaut’ Maseko remembered by family, friends
Mandla Maseko (30) was on course to becoming the first black African to travel to space.
JOHANNESBURG - The family, friends and colleagues of the man affectionately known as the 'Afronaut' and 'Spaceboy' on Wednesday paid tribute to him at the Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion.
“I remembered when Mandla wanted to go to space, the family was very proud. You can imagine in South Africa our story was told everywhere and the family was very proud,” said Maseko’s cousin, Colonel Motshele Mampane.
Maseko, who was also a member of the SANDF and trained as a private pilot, had beat more than one million contenders to win the trip sponsored by the AXE Apollo Space Academy.
However, before his dream could be realised, he was killed in a motorcycle accident last weekend in Pretoria.
WATCH: Memorial service for Mandla 'Afronaut' Maseko
