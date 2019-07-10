Lood de Jager to start for Blue Bulls
CAPE TOWN - Lood de Jager would start when the Blue Bulls take on Western Province in the opening of the Currie Cup at Newlands on Saturday.
De Jager last played in February before picking up an injury that ruled him out of action for the remainder of the Super Rugby competition.
His return would boost the chances of coach Pote Human chargers in their season’s opener.
Human named a squad full of familiar faces following Super Rugby, with flanker Wian Vosloo the only newcomer to the squad.
The 24-year-old played for the Sharks in 2018 and was one of five players making their Currie Cup debut for the Bulls.
De Jager, Cornal Hendricks, Rosko Specman and prop Wiehahn Herbst would all play for the team for the first time in the competition.
Jean Droste, who played age-group rugby for Bulls before a couple of seasons with the Sharks, was also back and would play off the bench.
“What a way to start this competition – against Province in Cape Town, it does not come tougher than this,” Human said.
“Lood played very well before his injury and worked really hard to get back onto the field. I am sure he is ready to give it a good go. We have some form players in the team at the moment, but playing at Newlands against such a formidable team is always a tough start," he added.
Blue Bulls:
15 Divan Rossouw,
14 Cornal Hendricks,
13 Johnny Kotze,
12 Burger Odendaal (captain),
11 Rosko Specman,
10 Manie Libbok,
9 Embrose Papier,
8 Tim Agaba,
7 Wian Vosloo,
6 Ruan Steenkamp,
5 Lood de Jager,
4 Ruan Nortje,
3 Wiehahn Herbst,
2 Jaco Visagie,
1 Simphiwe Matanzima.
Replacements:
16 Johan Grobbelaar,
17 Matthys Basson,
18 Conraad van Vuuren,
19 Jean Droste,
20 Roelof Smit,
21 Ivan van Zyl,
22 Marnitz Boshoff,
23 Dylan Sage.
