Lesedi Municipality opposition parties say R50m security tender awarded fairly
The tender has been making news headlines, with acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane accused of not following the correct processes.
JOHANNESBURG – Opposition parties in the Lesedi Municipality in Sedibeng say they believe that a R50 million security tender which has been called into question was awarded fairly.
But Thimane has defended her decision, saying that everything was done above board. The municipal council has adopted a report on the controversial security tender.
Details are still to be released to the public but Thimane has denied any wrongdoing.
The report was adopted anonymously by the council.
The Democratic Alliance's Gerry Holtzhausen believes that Thimane followed the correct procedures.
“The tender process was indeed followed through as it should have been done and definitely the tender was awarded above board in terms of the procedure as it was required at the time.”
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader in the municipality Zihle Abdullah said they are not taking sides but agreed with Holtzhausen.
“The manager did what she was supposed to do; she advertised the tender and did everything according to the procedure.”
The report will now be forwarded to the Cooperative Government Departments in Gauteng and nationally for consideration.
