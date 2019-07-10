Law enforcement officials temporarily deployed to gang-hit CT schools

Parts of the Cape have seen a flare-up in violent and deadly crimes in recent months during which several children were either wounded or killed by gangsters' stray bullets.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials have been temporarily deployed to schools in some of Cape Town communities plagued by gang-related violence.

This comes after a meeting over the past weekend between Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and members of the Mitchells Plain community policing forum cluster.

Learners, parents and teachers at some schools in Cape Town's gang-ridden communities can breathe a sigh of relief - at least for the next two weeks.

A number of schools in communities like Philippi, Kraaifontein, Nyanga, Manenberg and Lentegeur were guarded by law enforcement officers when their gates opened on Tuesday morning.

Mitchells Plain community policing forum cluster Chairperson Lucinda Evans said that the safety of children in areas troubled by gang violence was of grave concern.

"This is for the interim protection of the children. For now, some of us can breathe a little easier because we were very worried about the active shootings while the children are going to school."

Eleven people were killed in Philippi over the weekend and at the same time, nine people were murdered in Delft. Since the start of the year, more than 40 people have been murdered in Bonteheuwel.