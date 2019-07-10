Koloane: I wanted to impress India's High Commissioner with Gupta landing
Bruce Koloane, SA's ambassador to the Netherlands, told the state capture commission of inquiry that he gained nothing personally from the interventions, which he claimed to deeply regret.
PRETORIA – Former head of State Protocol Bruce Koloane said that he wanted to impress the Indian High Commissioner, which is why he put pressure on SA National Defence Force officials to authorise the Guptas landing a privately chartered aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base.
Koloane was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry where he admitted to so-called name dropping but only after recordings of his conversations were submitted as evidence.
He pleaded guilty to three internal disciplinary charges in 2013 and was suspended without pay for two months and given a final written warning before being appointed as South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands.
After admitting to abusing the names of several politicians, including former President Jacob Zuma to have the Gupta jet landing authorised, Koloane was asked why he did it, particularly at the behest of the Indian High Commissioner.
“India, being one of the strategic partners and as part of Brics, I had the interest to appease him and build a personal relationship over time. That really was one of the fundamental reasons why I wanted to appear to him to be the most effective guy who can make this happen.”
The ambassador insists he gained nothing personally from the interventions, which he claimed to deeply regret.
However, he confirmed that as ambassador to the Netherlands, he set up business meetings for the Guptas in that country and also introduced business people to the family.
