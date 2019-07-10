Heartbreak for Bafana as Nigeria grab late winner

Bafana Bafana's hopes at the Africa Cup of Nations were shortlived after they lost 2-1 to Nigeria in Cairo, following a late winner by the Super Eagles.

South Africa have been knocked out the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, just as fans back home were beginning to believe they could challenge for the trophy.

Bafana Bafana went into the clash having not lost to the Super Eagles since 2013. Nigeria though had won the two previous meetings at the continental showpiece.

The game got off to a cagey start with both sides trying to assert their dominance in midfield. There was not much in the way of goalmouth action for either side, resulting in long-range efforts or shots from acute angles.

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute when Samuel Chukwueze pounced on a good pull back from Alex Iwobi. His initial shot was well blocked but it broke kindly for him as he slotted passed goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The game opened up slightly after that with the Super Eagles having to see off free kicks and corners in the latter stages of the half. They, however, held firm and went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

South Africa started the second half on the front foot and dominated the early possession. Nigeria though would have the first meaningful effort of the half. Oghenekaro Etebo firing a free kick that looked destined for the top corner. Williams though was equal to the task and pushed the ball onto the crossbar.

Baxter's men did dominate the midfield battle for large parts of the half but the final ball was just not good enough at times. As a result, South Africa was forced into long-range efforts, with Mhkize firing wide from a long way out in the 63rd minute.

Moments later, Tau whipped in a free kick that was flicked on from just inside the box. Bongani Zungu was on the end of the deflection to head the ball Akpeyi with the goal initially ruled out for offside. VAR was brought into play with the referee overturning the decision after the ball came off a Nigeria player before Zungu headed home and the goal was allowed to stand.

The game looked to be heading for extra time but Nigeria was not done. William Troost-Ekong would prove to be the match winner after he tapped in from a corner. Goalkeeper Williams came out for the ball but missed it completely. The Bafana defence switched off to allow the centre back to ghost in and score.

Heartbreak for South Africa who fought hard to get back into the clash but it was just a stretch too far for Bafana Bafana who are now out of the competition.