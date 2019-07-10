Good news: M1 bridge construction to be completed ahead of schedule

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, together with Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhubo, visited the site as part of their oversight inspection.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that the construction of the M1 Double Decker Bridge would be completed August.

The mayor, together with Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhubo, visited the site as part of their oversight inspection.

The rehabilitation of the bridge was initially scheduled to be completed in December.

At least R113 million was budgeted for this project and Mashaba said he was pleased with the progress.

“Today, I am happy to announce that the Double Decker construction will be completed by the end of August. This is very good news and means its three months ahead of schedule.”

[WATCH] From the archives: JRA urges motorists to prepare for major M1 road closures