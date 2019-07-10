Good news: M1 bridge construction to be completed ahead of schedule
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, together with Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhubo, visited the site as part of their oversight inspection.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that the construction of the M1 Double Decker Bridge would be completed August.
The mayor, together with Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhubo, visited the site as part of their oversight inspection.
The rehabilitation of the bridge was initially scheduled to be completed in December.
At least R113 million was budgeted for this project and Mashaba said he was pleased with the progress.
“Today, I am happy to announce that the Double Decker construction will be completed by the end of August. This is very good news and means its three months ahead of schedule.”
[WATCH] From the archives: JRA urges motorists to prepare for major M1 road closures
Popular in Local
-
Rugby legend James Small dies
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Mkhwebane comes out guns blazing against her critics
-
SAHRC: Adam Catzavelos wants to settle hate speech case out of court
-
Surfer survives shark attack in Port Alfred
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.