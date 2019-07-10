Breytenbach recuses herself from Parly review of Jiba, Mrwebi case
Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor employed by the NPA, testified against both Jiba and Mrwebi at the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach has decided to recuse herself from Parliament’s review of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Breytenbach, a former prosecutor employed by the NPA, testified against both Jiba and Mrwebi at the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry.
* Mokgoro Inquiry: These are the key findings against Jiba and Mrwebi
Parliament’s justice committees from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces were on Wednesday afternoon briefed on the course to be followed in reviewing Ramaphosa’s decision, as is required by law.
Parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela said it was now up to Parliament to decide whether to let the President’s decision stand, or whether to restore axed Jiba and Mrwebi to office.
Njikela said there was no need for either of them to appear before the committees, which have been provided with the Mokgoro inquiry report, which recommended the pair be sacked, as well as Jiba and Mrwebi’s responses when the president asked them why he should not fire them.
“There is a report. There is a decision. There are sufficient representations made to the president, which led to the president’s decision. We’re not suggesting that there must be another hearing. I think in the opinion we make the point that it’s not up to Parliament to reopen proceedings.”
Njikela said there was no legal need for Breytenbach to recuse herself, but she had already written informing the committee chairperson that she was doing so.
