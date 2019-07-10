Forest High pupil back in court over fatal stabbing outside school

Mohammed Mwela is accused of killing Daniel Bakwela, a Congolese national, and wounding two other boys in an incident outside the school..

JOHANNESBURG – A 19-year-old pupil who is charged with killing a grade 8 pupil at the Forest High in the south of Johannesburg will be back in the dock on Wednesday morning.

Mohammed Mwela will be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

He is accused of killing Daniel Bakwela, a Congolese national, and wounding two other boys in an incident outside the school.

He was granted bail last month.

The decision to grant Mwela bail was met with huge disapproval from family and friends of the victims, with some accusing the country's justice system of being biased towards locals.

Relatives of Bakwela said that had it been their child who was on the wrong side of the law he would have been denied bail.

The magistrate granted Mwela R5,000 bail, saying it would not have been in the interests of justice to keep him locked up while he has exams to write.

In his affidavit, Mwela claimed that he was attacked by members of a gang.

He told the court that he fought back and managed to use the deceased's knife to defend himself.