Forest High pupil back in court over fatal stabbing outside school
Mohammed Mwela is accused of killing Daniel Bakwela, a Congolese national, and wounding two other boys in an incident outside the school..
JOHANNESBURG – A 19-year-old pupil who is charged with killing a grade 8 pupil at the Forest High in the south of Johannesburg will be back in the dock on Wednesday morning.
Mohammed Mwela will be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.
He is accused of killing Daniel Bakwela, a Congolese national, and wounding two other boys in an incident outside the school.
He was granted bail last month.
WATCH: Court grants R5, 000 bail for Forest High stabbing suspect
The decision to grant Mwela bail was met with huge disapproval from family and friends of the victims, with some accusing the country's justice system of being biased towards locals.
Relatives of Bakwela said that had it been their child who was on the wrong side of the law he would have been denied bail.
The magistrate granted Mwela R5,000 bail, saying it would not have been in the interests of justice to keep him locked up while he has exams to write.
In his affidavit, Mwela claimed that he was attacked by members of a gang.
He told the court that he fought back and managed to use the deceased's knife to defend himself.
Popular in Local
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Batohi warns NPA could flounder if it doesn't get support urgently
-
Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing
-
Public service unions express anger at Mchunu over decision to cut jobs
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams given deadline to finalise SABC turnaround strategy
-
Dan Matjila: I was invited to meetings by certain ministers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.