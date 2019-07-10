‘Focus on bread’: Zim bakers told to stop baking cakes, biscuits
Bread was in short supply because of shortages of foreign currency needed to import flour.
HARARE - Zimbabwean bakers have been told to stop making cakes and biscuits and focus on baking bread.
Bread was in short supply because of shortages of foreign currency needed to import flour.
The appeal was made by the Grain Millers Association in Zimbabwe.
In a statement, it said bakers should forego baking cakes and biscuits and use scarce flour for baking bread only.
Bread is a staple for most families while the country consumes around 1.4 million loaves per day.
But with recent flour shortages, most bread racks in big supermarkets have been empty.
Instead, higher priced confectionary items like biscuits, fancy loaves and cakes were on offer.
Their prices were said to be more viable to bakers than the standard loaf of bread, which currently sells for the equivalent of around R9 per loaf.
Popular in Africa
-
SA soldiers return from the front lines
-
Nigeria's president could submit cabinet nominees this week - senate president
-
Morocco revises 2019 growth forecast down to 2.7%
-
Zimbabwe could hike rates over 50% to deal with speculators: finmin
-
Half your salary on a pizza? Why Zimbabweans are terrified of these prices
-
Truth commission required in Lesotho, says Prince Seeiso
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.