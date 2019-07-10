‘Focus on bread’: Zim bakers told to stop baking cakes, biscuits

Bread was in short supply because of shortages of foreign currency needed to import flour.

HARARE - Zimbabwean bakers have been told to stop making cakes and biscuits and focus on baking bread.

The appeal was made by the Grain Millers Association in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, it said bakers should forego baking cakes and biscuits and use scarce flour for baking bread only.

Bread is a staple for most families while the country consumes around 1.4 million loaves per day.

But with recent flour shortages, most bread racks in big supermarkets have been empty.

Instead, higher priced confectionary items like biscuits, fancy loaves and cakes were on offer.

Their prices were said to be more viable to bakers than the standard loaf of bread, which currently sells for the equivalent of around R9 per loaf.