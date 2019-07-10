Five arrested after NC cops find stolen firearm, hand radios

Five suspects were arrested this week following a multi-disciplinary operation after 63 firearms and ammunition were stolen last month.

CAPE TOWN - The recovery of a stolen firearm and two hand radios has led to the arrest of five suspects in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.

The group was arrested this week following a multi-disciplinary operation after 63 firearms and ammunition were stolen last month.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “It’s alleged that on 24 June, the walk-in safe of the secretary of the Firearm Collectors Association in the Northern Cape was blown up. About 63 firearms and ammunition were stolen.”

The five suspects were arrested at Bankara and Mothibistad on Monday and Tuesday, where police seized a firearm, housebreaking equipment, two hand radios and six bags of dagga.

The search for the stolen firearms continued.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)