Gas tanker explosion rattles Worcester

The Breede Valley Municipality said that a gas tanker went up in flames early on Wednesday morning. The fire spread to a nearby building.

A screengrab of a gas tanker exploding in Worcester on 10 July 2019.
A screengrab of a gas tanker exploding in Worcester on 10 July 2019.
Regan Thaw 4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There's been an explosion in the Worcester area.

The Breede Valley Municipality said that a gas tanker went up in flames early on Wednesday morning. The fire spread to a nearby building.

A local explains what he saw: "There were four loud bangs...the dogs were going off but with each banf the garage door was rattling. We all went outside to see what was going on. It actually looked like Chernobyl, the flame was so big... on our neighbour's walls, you could see the light."

The explosion led to a number of road closures.

No injuries have been reported.

