Ex-KZN Hawks boss Booysen maintains there's no evidence linking him to crimes
Racketeering charges have been withdrawn again Johan Booysen and several KwaZulu-Natal police officers but they are still facing charges including murder, participating in a criminal enterprise and theft.
JOHANNESBURG – As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal prepares to re-assess the cases against former Hawks head Johan Booysen and others, he maintains that there is no evidence implicating him to any crime.
Racketeering charges have been withdrawn again Booysen and several police officers but they are still facing charges including murder, participating in a criminal enterprise and theft.
Booysen says while he is relieved that he’s been cleared of the racketeering charges, he is also confident that the other outstanding cases, including murder, will also fall away.
“At the time when I picked the decision by Nomgcobo Jiba to prosecute me in 2012, the High Court then made the finding that there was no evidence linking me to any of those offences that I’m being prosecuted for.”
NPA head Shamila Bathohi released a statement on Tuesday confirming that she would abide by the recommendations of a panel of experts who found the authorisations for the racketeering charges were invalid.
Booysen and the others are accused of carrying out hits during taxi wars in KZN and were arrested in 2012.
The NPA in KwaZulu-Natal will now decide whether to prosecute individuals implicated in the case after the entity’s head office referred the matter back to the region.
Popular in Local
-
Gas tanker explosion rattles Worcester
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing
-
Batohi warns NPA could flounder if it doesn't get support urgently
-
AfriForum: Zindzi Mandela must be held to account for 'racist' comments
-
Koloane: I wanted to impress India's High Commissioner with Gupta landing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.