Ex-KZN Hawks boss Booysen maintains there's no evidence linking him to crimes

Racketeering charges have been withdrawn again Johan Booysen and several KwaZulu-Natal police officers but they are still facing charges including murder, participating in a criminal enterprise and theft.

JOHANNESBURG – As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal prepares to re-assess the cases against former Hawks head Johan Booysen and others, he maintains that there is no evidence implicating him to any crime.

Racketeering charges have been withdrawn again Booysen and several police officers but they are still facing charges including murder, participating in a criminal enterprise and theft.

Booysen says while he is relieved that he’s been cleared of the racketeering charges, he is also confident that the other outstanding cases, including murder, will also fall away.

“At the time when I picked the decision by Nomgcobo Jiba to prosecute me in 2012, the High Court then made the finding that there was no evidence linking me to any of those offences that I’m being prosecuted for.”

NPA head Shamila Bathohi released a statement on Tuesday confirming that she would abide by the recommendations of a panel of experts who found the authorisations for the racketeering charges were invalid.

Booysen and the others are accused of carrying out hits during taxi wars in KZN and were arrested in 2012.

The NPA in KwaZulu-Natal will now decide whether to prosecute individuals implicated in the case after the entity’s head office referred the matter back to the region.