DBE vows to rebuild 15 schools, complete 41 sanitation projects by September

The promise was contained in Basic Education Minister Angie Mothsekga's annual performance plan presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Fifteen informal or inappropriate schools will be rebuilt by the end of September.

The department has also promised to address the lack of sanitation at schools.

Besides rebuilding 15 schools, the Basic Education Department also wants 41 sanitation projects completed by September.

"The DBE will ensure the completion of the school structures as well as 41 sanitation projects by September 2019."

The department's chief director Carol Nguni Deliwe said it has set itself several goals for the current financial year.

The department was also working on plans to curb violence in schools after recent attacks on both teachers and learners.