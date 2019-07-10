Dan Matjila: Emails were used to engineer my demise

On Wednesday was Matjila's third day on the stand and he gave further insight into the deals that were struck at the PIC and the series of events at the time.

PRETORIA - Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dr Dan Matjila has told the commission investigating the corporation that the aim of certain emails was to engineer his demise.

Matjila cited political interference making the environment difficult to work in. He was the CEO of the PIC for four years but resigned after numerous allegations of corruption.

Matjila relayed to the PIC commission how he first heard of the allegation that he funded his girlfriend, Pretty Louw’s company Maison Holdings. He said after that a certain James Nogu sent emails to staff reiterating the same allegations.

He said amid the allegations he left for the US but returned immediately when he realised that a board meeting had been called.

Matjila said the board resolved to begin a forensic investigation.

He said it was only later after the board heard his explanation that it was decided that the internal auditor would only perform an assurance of completeness and accuracy.

