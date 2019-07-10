Cop wounded in Philippi East shooting

SAHRC takes Adam Catzavelos racism case to Equality Court
Local
The officer was on patrol with colleagues on Tuesday night, when they came across two groups of people along a road.
CAPE TOWN - A law enforcement officer has been wounded in a shooting in Philippi East.
The officer was on patrol with colleagues on Tuesday night, when they came across two groups of people along a road.
A gun battle then broke out between the groups. When officers tried to intervene, they too came under attack. An official in a patrol vehicle was shot in the foot.
No arrests have been made.
The area was the scene of two mass shootings last weekend, in which 11 people were killed.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.