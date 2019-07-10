Cop wounded in Philippi East shooting

The officer was on patrol with colleagues on Tuesday night, when they came across two groups of people along a road.

CAPE TOWN - A law enforcement officer has been wounded in a shooting in Philippi East.

A gun battle then broke out between the groups. When officers tried to intervene, they too came under attack. An official in a patrol vehicle was shot in the foot.

No arrests have been made.

The area was the scene of two mass shootings last weekend, in which 11 people were killed.