City of Tshwane, AfriForum set to find solution over electricity tariff hikes

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

City of Tshwane, AfriForum set to find solution over electricity tariff hikes

AfriForum took the municipality to court challenging the decision to introduce the hikes.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The case against the City of Tshwane over the implementation of electricity tariff increases has been postponed to allow for parties involved to find a suitable solution.

AfriForum took the municipality to court challenging the decision to introduce the hikes.

The organisation said the adjustments were undertaken without the approval of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

The group's Morne Mostert said the changes would have negatively impacted consumers.

“The matter has been postponed and the reason for that is that the City of Tshwane has come forth to AfriForum and we’ve sorted this discussion on how the tariff structure should look.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA