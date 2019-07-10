City of Tshwane, AfriForum set to find solution over electricity tariff hikes

AfriForum took the municipality to court challenging the decision to introduce the hikes.

JOHANNESBURG – The case against the City of Tshwane over the implementation of electricity tariff increases has been postponed to allow for parties involved to find a suitable solution.

The organisation said the adjustments were undertaken without the approval of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

The group's Morne Mostert said the changes would have negatively impacted consumers.

“The matter has been postponed and the reason for that is that the City of Tshwane has come forth to AfriForum and we’ve sorted this discussion on how the tariff structure should look.”