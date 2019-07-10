Khayelitsha’s quadruplets turn 1

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Khayelitsha’s quadruplets turn 1

Dressed in matching white outfits little Bubele, Bungcwele, Buchule and Bunono were astonishingly well-behaved as they sat in the arms of their mother and other relatives, being spoiled with birthday cake and presents.

Inganati Mafenuka at the KFM studio in Cape Town where a birthday party for her quadruplets was hosted on 10 July 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Inganati Mafenuka at the KFM studio in Cape Town where a birthday party for her quadruplets was hosted on 10 July 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - For most parents it feels as if times flies when raising their kids.

A Cape Town mother of quadruplets is no exception. Her bundles of joy turned one on Saturday.

And KFM hosted a birthday party for them on Wednesday morning.

Dressed in matching white outfits little Bubele, Bungcwele, Buchule and Bunono were astonishingly well-behaved as they sat in the arms of their mother and other relatives, being spoiled with birthday cake and presents.

Their mom, Inga Mafenuka, says she can't believe they're already one.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, especially when they got sick. I was not used to being a parent, but I’ve adapted.”

Born at 29 weeks through C-section, their weight ranged between 830 grams and just over a kilogram. The infants had to stay in hospital for nearly two months.

It was mom Inga’s first and possibly final pregnancy.

From the archives: [WATCH] Mom of quadruplets surprised with baby shower

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA