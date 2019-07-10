Khayelitsha’s quadruplets turn 1

Dressed in matching white outfits little Bubele, Bungcwele, Buchule and Bunono were astonishingly well-behaved as they sat in the arms of their mother and other relatives, being spoiled with birthday cake and presents.

CAPE TOWN - For most parents it feels as if times flies when raising their kids.

A Cape Town mother of quadruplets is no exception. Her bundles of joy turned one on Saturday.

And KFM hosted a birthday party for them on Wednesday morning.

Dressed in matching white outfits little Bubele, Bungcwele, Buchule and Bunono were astonishingly well-behaved as they sat in the arms of their mother and other relatives, being spoiled with birthday cake and presents.

Their mom, Inga Mafenuka, says she can't believe they're already one.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, especially when they got sick. I was not used to being a parent, but I’ve adapted.”

Born at 29 weeks through C-section, their weight ranged between 830 grams and just over a kilogram. The infants had to stay in hospital for nearly two months.

It was mom Inga’s first and possibly final pregnancy.

From the archives: [WATCH] Mom of quadruplets surprised with baby shower