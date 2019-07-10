Khayelitsha’s quadruplets turn 1
Dressed in matching white outfits little Bubele, Bungcwele, Buchule and Bunono were astonishingly well-behaved as they sat in the arms of their mother and other relatives, being spoiled with birthday cake and presents.
CAPE TOWN - For most parents it feels as if times flies when raising their kids.
A Cape Town mother of quadruplets is no exception. Her bundles of joy turned one on Saturday.
And KFM hosted a birthday party for them on Wednesday morning.
Riders on the storm 😎🏍 #KfmQuadsTurn1 #KfmMornings pic.twitter.com/Us8SFEHFt8— Kfm 94.5 (@KFMza) July 10, 2019
Their mom, Inga Mafenuka, says she can't believe they're already one.
“It’s been a rollercoaster, especially when they got sick. I was not used to being a parent, but I’ve adapted.”
Born at 29 weeks through C-section, their weight ranged between 830 grams and just over a kilogram. The infants had to stay in hospital for nearly two months.
It was mom Inga’s first and possibly final pregnancy.
From the archives: [WATCH] Mom of quadruplets surprised with baby shower
