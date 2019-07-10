Mkhwebane comes out guns blazing against her critics
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said no person or organ of state may interfere with her office’s functioning as it is independent and subject only to the Constitution and the law.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come out guns blazing against criticism of her office.
She’s told Parliament’s Justice Committee no person or organ of state may interfere with her office’s functioning as it is independent and subject only to the Constitution and the law.
Mkhwebane said recent history taught her never to assume her powers were understood by everyone.
Without mentioning any names, she referred to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, who claimed she had ventured into political terrain with her probe into the DA’s complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the money his ANC presidential campaign received from Bosasa’s Cheeky Watson.
“The member of the executive in question appeared to be under the impression that the institution just decided to pursue these matters for investigation, whereas we received complaints and were obligated to investigate.”
Mkhwebane has also lashed out at those who believed having a report taken on review was an indication of ineptitude.
She said 30 of the 100 reports she had released since taking office in October 2016 were taken on review.
“Some of the cases are frivolous and it can be said that the applications made are merely to save face.”
