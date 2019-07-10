Bruce Koloane to keep ambassador job after state capture revelations
Bruce Koloane has admitted that his abuse of power to benefit the Gupta family culminated in the country’s national security being breached.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite appearing to mislead the state capture commission under oath and conceding to abusing his power to benefit the Gupta family, the International Relations Department said Bruce Koloane would conclude his term as ambassador to the Netherlands.
He was also welcomed to continue working for the ministry after his tenure.
On Tuesday, Koloane conceded at the commission that he used the names of politicians, like former President Jacob Zuma, to exert pressure on SANDF officials to allow the Guptas to land their private jet at the Waterkloof Airforce base in 2013.
*Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing
He has admitted that his abuse of power to benefit the Gupta family culminated in the country’s national security being breached.
This was a serious indictment, more so for an ambassador who was expected to represent the country’s interests abroad.
But the International Relations Department’s Clayson Monyela said despite this, Koloane’s position was not under threat.
“He is serving and doing his duties. He will come back to the department and work.”
He said Koloane has already been held to account for what he admitted to at the commission.
“You can’t now if you know what double jeopardy means, go back and redo that process.”
But questions have been raised about the action taken against Koloane. Some have asked whether two months docked pay and a final written warning were appropriate sanctions for playing a key role in breaching the country’s national security.
Popular in Local
-
Rugby legend James Small dies
-
Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
-
Mkhwebane comes out guns blazing against her critics
-
SABC terminates DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect
-
Gordhan lodges urgent court application to interdict Mkhwebane's report
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams: SABC to receive portion of R3.2bn govt guarantee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.