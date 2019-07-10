Bruce Koloane to keep ambassador job after state capture revelations

Bruce Koloane has admitted that his abuse of power to benefit the Gupta family culminated in the country’s national security being breached.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite appearing to mislead the state capture commission under oath and conceding to abusing his power to benefit the Gupta family, the International Relations Department said Bruce Koloane would conclude his term as ambassador to the Netherlands.

He was also welcomed to continue working for the ministry after his tenure.

On Tuesday, Koloane conceded at the commission that he used the names of politicians, like former President Jacob Zuma, to exert pressure on SANDF officials to allow the Guptas to land their private jet at the Waterkloof Airforce base in 2013.

This was a serious indictment, more so for an ambassador who was expected to represent the country’s interests abroad.

But the International Relations Department’s Clayson Monyela said despite this, Koloane’s position was not under threat.

“He is serving and doing his duties. He will come back to the department and work.”

He said Koloane has already been held to account for what he admitted to at the commission.

“You can’t now if you know what double jeopardy means, go back and redo that process.”

But questions have been raised about the action taken against Koloane. Some have asked whether two months docked pay and a final written warning were appropriate sanctions for playing a key role in breaching the country’s national security.