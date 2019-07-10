Brazil court convicts miner Vale for damages caused by deadly dam rupture
The 11 billion reais (£2 billion) in Vale assets already frozen by courts will remain blocked, the court said.
BRASILIA - A Brazilian state judge on Tuesday convicted mining company Vale SA for damages caused by the deadly rupture of a tailings dam in January that killed at least 240 people.
Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira ruled that Vale is responsible for fixing all the damages, although he did not set a monetary value for compensation, the Minas Gerais state court said on its website. It “is still not possible to quantify solely by technical-scientific criteria,” the statement said.
The value “will not be limited to the dead, but also effects on the local and regional environment, in addition to economic activity in the affected regions,” the statement quoted Nogueira as saying.
In a statement, Vale said it reaffirmed its “total commitment to fair and quick reparations for the damages caused to families, community infrastructure and the environment.”
The 11 billion reais (£2 billion) in Vale assets already frozen by courts will remain blocked, the court said.
A dam containing mining waste at a Vale facility in the town of Brumadinho collapsed on 25 January, burying workers, residents and huge swaths of the environment in red-brown sludge.
Popular in World
-
Australia to hold Aboriginal constitutional recognition referendum
-
'TB Joshua's church was bombed'
-
At least 24 killed in brutal Papua New Guinea tribal massacres
-
It's Brexit, stupid: the appeal of Boris Johnson
-
UN rights expert urges US action over Khashoggi killing
-
UK MPs back extending gay marriage, abortion rights to N.Ireland
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.