Another Zuma son accused of meddling in state affairs, inquiry hears
Mxolisi Saady Zuma was singled out by former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila, who was testifying at the commission into alleged impropriety at the corporation.
PRETORIA - Another son of former President Jacob Zuma was on Wednesday accused of meddling in state affairs.
Mxolisi Saady Zuma was singled out by former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila, who was testifying at the commission into alleged impropriety at the corporation.
Matjila was on the stand for the third day where he was a central figure to the affairs of the PIC as he occupied the CEO’s office for almost four years.
He resigned last November after claiming that he had been forced to do so, amid allegations that he flouted processes at the corporation.
In his testimony on Tuesday, he told the commission that former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba instructed him to include the CVs of Xolani Mkhwanazi and Mathukana Mokoka from Treasury and recommend their appointments to the PIC board.
He said both were appointed non-executive directors.
Matjila said he knew Mkhwanazi was very politically connected as he had met him a few times with one of the sons of Zuma to negotiate a deal involving Transnet properties.
Despite being asked by commissioner Gill Marcus, Matjila refused to disclose the name of Zuma’s son.
“Accompanied by one of the former president’s sons, in some instances, to negotiate a deal involving Transnet properties,” Matjila said.
However, he later identified him as Mxolisi.
The former president’s name also popped up in Matjila’s testimony as he spoke about how former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni - a close ally of Zuma - tried to secure R6 billion in funding from the PIC.
