ANC KZN confirms extension of Zandile Gumede’s special leave

This effectively means Fawzia Peer would continue to serve as eThekwini’s acting mayor.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
22 minutes ago

DURBAN - EThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede would not return to her office on Thursday morning even though her 30 days’ special leave lapsed on Wednesday.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it had not concluded its internal deliberations on the matter, therefore, her leave of absence was extended until the provincial working committee (PEC) concluded its work and submitted a report to the ANC leadership in the province.

This effectively meant Fawzia Peer would continue to serve as eThekwini’s acting mayor.

After much speculation, ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said Gumede would not return to office.

Gumede was arrested in May on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering and was subsequently given bail of R50,000.

Last month, the ANC placed her and murder accused - Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba - on 30 days’ special leave.

Ntuli said giving the two mayors 30 days of leave was a political decision intended to give the ANC time to understand the consequences of the charges against them.

He said the PEC, which was conducting an assessment on the matter, had taken longer than expected to conclude its work but it should do so next week.

