AfriForum: Zindzi Mandela must be held to account for 'racist' comments

The organisation lodged a complaint of hate speech against Mandela with the South African Human Rights Commission.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said that South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, must be held accountable for what they said were "racists comments".

Mandela tweeted last month that apartheid apologists' time was over and that they would not rule anymore.

It said it took the decision to report her after learning that her term as ambassador had been extended.

The organisation's Ernst Roets: "AfriForum has filed a complaint against Ambassador Zindzi Mandela at the South African Human Rights Commission, particularly with regards to her racist comments about white people, in which she described white people as criminals and rapists."

